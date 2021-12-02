 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tesla Rolls Out Cybertruck-Inspired ATV For Kids At $1,900
Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 02, 2021 5:43am   Comments
Share:
Tesla Rolls Out Cybertruck-Inspired ATV For Kids At $1,900

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) on Wednesday launched an electric Cyberquad for kids, inspired by the automaker’s yet to be launched electric pickup truck Cybertruck.

What Happened: The four-wheel all terrain vehicle is priced at $1,900 and is powered by a Cyberquad lithium-ion battery, the electric vehicle maker says on its online shopping website.

The Cyberquad for Kids battery has an estimated range of 15+ miles, though range can vary depending upon the user's weight, riding terrain and speed.

Tesla says the Cyberquad is suitable for kids above eight years and has a maximum weight capacity of 150 lbs.

The Cyberquad has a cushioned seat that sits on a full steel frame and has an adjustable suspension, with rear disk braking and LED light bars.

See Also: Elon Musk Mocks Apple Polishing Cloth And Entices His Millions-Strong Twitter Following To 'Blow The Whistle On Tesla!'

Why It Matters: Tesla said Cyberquad will begin shipping in 2-4 weeks but does not guarantee that orders would arrive before the holidays.

The new addition to Tesla’s shopping range comes a day after the company introduced a $50 Cyberwhistle, a collectible whistle that looks like the Cybertruck and is already sold out.

Tesla’s hotly anticipated Cybertruck has already secured over a million reservations though its launch has been postponed to 2022.

Price Action: Tesla shares closed 4.35% lower at $1,095 a share on Wednesday. 

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

Volkswagen Outdoes Nio In China EV Deliveries With ID. Series But Falls Short Of Another Key Rival
This Tech Giant Is Seeing The Highest Interest On WallstreetBets Today
Dogecoin Sees Sudden Spike As Elon Musk Sends Out Tweet
Budget EV Houngguang's Sales Outshine Nio, Xpeng, Li Auto Numbers Combined In November, Record 22% Surge
Lithium Suppliers Say EV Makers Need To Be 'Very Thoughtful' About Business Plans Over Next Few Years And Work Closely With Them
These Knockoffs Are Striking Major Gains Today Even As Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Slump, With One Coin Up 6700%
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: electric vehicles EVsNews Retail Sales Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com