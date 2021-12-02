Tesla Rolls Out Cybertruck-Inspired ATV For Kids At $1,900

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) on Wednesday launched an electric Cyberquad for kids, inspired by the automaker’s yet to be launched electric pickup truck Cybertruck.

What Happened: The four-wheel all terrain vehicle is priced at $1,900 and is powered by a Cyberquad lithium-ion battery, the electric vehicle maker says on its online shopping website.

The Cyberquad for Kids battery has an estimated range of 15+ miles, though range can vary depending upon the user's weight, riding terrain and speed.

Tesla says the Cyberquad is suitable for kids above eight years and has a maximum weight capacity of 150 lbs.

The Cyberquad has a cushioned seat that sits on a full steel frame and has an adjustable suspension, with rear disk braking and LED light bars.

See Also: Elon Musk Mocks Apple Polishing Cloth And Entices His Millions-Strong Twitter Following To 'Blow The Whistle On Tesla!'

Why It Matters: Tesla said Cyberquad will begin shipping in 2-4 weeks but does not guarantee that orders would arrive before the holidays.

The new addition to Tesla’s shopping range comes a day after the company introduced a $50 Cyberwhistle, a collectible whistle that looks like the Cybertruck and is already sold out.

Tesla’s hotly anticipated Cybertruck has already secured over a million reservations though its launch has been postponed to 2022.

Price Action: Tesla shares closed 4.35% lower at $1,095 a share on Wednesday.