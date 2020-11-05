Tesla Now Sells Tequila And It Comes In A $250 Thunderbolt-Shaped Bottle

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) has added Tequila as a merchandise offering on its online store. The electric vehicle maker is taking orders for company-branded Tequila in select states in the United States.

What Happened: The Tesla version of distilled ardent spirits in a thunderbolt shaped 750 ml bottle.

At $250 per bottle, it is certainly not a cheap indulgence, and each customer is limited to just two bottles of the tequila, which, the automaker claims, has a “dry fruit and light vanilla nose with a balanced cinnamon pepper finish.”

Shipping is included in the price and deliveries are expected to begin in late 2020.

Tesla’s dabble in alcoholic beverages has its origins in a 2018 April Fool’s Day joke. The company's CEO, Elon Musk, had tweeted a photo of him passed out surrounded by “Teslaquilla” bottles after having gone “completely and totally bankrupt.”

Elon was found passed out against a Tesla Model 3, surrounded by "Teslaquilla" bottles, the tracks of dried tears still visible on his cheeks. This is not a forward-looking statement, because, obviously, what's the point? Happy New Month! pic.twitter.com/YcouvFz6Y1 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 1, 2018

What began as a gag has translated into a merchandising opportunity for the Palo Alto-based automaker and Musk.

Why It Matters: This is not the first time Tesla has put its label on quirky products. In July, the company sold pairs of “short shorts” on its online stores, which were sold off within minutes and led to the website crashing.

Selling such curiosities is a side hobby for Musk. The billionaire entrepreneur has sold hats and flamethrowers made by his Boring Company but also Tesla kiddie cars, driving gloves, totes, and water bottles.

At $500 a pop, Musk’s company has managed to sell 20,000 of the incendiary devices raising nearly $10 million, according to The Verge. The hats reportedly brought in $1 million for the company.

Price Action: Tesla shares closed nearly 4.1% higher at $438.09 on Thursday and fell 1.3% in the after-hours session to $432.40.