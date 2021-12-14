 Skip to main content

Tesla's 'Don't Mess With Tesla' Belt Buckle Sells Out: What Other Brand Items Does This EV Giant Sell?
Chris Katje , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 14, 2021 1:07pm   Comments
Tesla's 'Don't Mess With Tesla' Belt Buckle Sells Out: What Other Brand Items Does This EV Giant Sell?

Elon Musk and Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) are making headlines Tuesday morning. Musk suggested on Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) that Tesla could accept Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) as a form of payment for merchandise in the future.

Here’s a look at the latest limited-edition merchandise from Tesla.

What Happened: To celebrate the Giga Texas Gigafactory, Tesla released Giga Texas Belt Buckle.

The belt buckle, which sold for $150, was emblazoned with the words, “Don’t Mess With Tesla,” which pay tribute to the state slogan, “Don’t Mess With Texas.”

“Celebrate our newest Gigafactory with Giga Texas Belt Buckle. With an intricate and detailed design, the buckle includes a prominent T logo atop the Texas Lone Star,” the company said on its website.

The belt buckle is made with die-cast zinc and brushed with an antique silver finish. The belt buckle fits up to a two-inch belt strap.

“Don’t Mess With Tesla” also coincides with Tesla moving its headquarters from California to Texas.

Related Link: Tesla Q3 Earnings Recap: Revenue Up 57% To $13.8B, Model Y Production On Track, Still Hodling Bitcoin 

Why It’s Important: The Tesla belt buckle is the latest item to sell out on the company’s online store, which is divided into categories of charging, vehicle accessories, apparel and lifestyle.

The charging and vehicle accessories are likely more practical purchases for those who own Tesla vehicles, but the lifestyle category has proven noteworthy with many items selling out and increasing awareness for an already well-known brand.

Tesla fans bought up tequila bottles from Tesla as a collectible item years ago. The lighting-shaped Tesla Tequila bottles sold for $250 and have since become a sought-after Tesla collectible by fans of the company and Musk.

At an event highlighting the Tesla Gigafactory Berlin in Germany, Musk highlighted a new item for the company.

“We are going to have a beer,” Musk said.

The beer called Gigabeer will come in a bottle inspired by the company’s upcoming Cybertruck. The beer, which is likely only going to be offered in Germany, could see its bottles become a collector's item for Tesla fans around the world.

Tesla also recently saw strong demand for a cyberwhistle, $50, and cyberquad for kids, $1,900.

For those looking to buy Tesla merchandise or gift it to another person, there are Tesla store gift cards, which are offered in various denominations including $69 and $420.

TSLA Price Action: Tesla shares are down 3.46% to $932.10 on Tuesday at publication.

Photo: Image via Tesla Inc

