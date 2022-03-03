 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

'Pam & Tommy' To Pamela And Netflix: New Doc To Tell The 'Real' Story That Hulu Dramatized
Chris Katje , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 03, 2022 5:19pm   Comments
Share:
'Pam & Tommy' To Pamela And Netflix: New Doc To Tell The 'Real' Story That Hulu Dramatized

Hulu could have one of its biggest original hits on its hands thanks to the success of “Pam & Tommy," but Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) could steal some thunder.

What Happened: Pamela Anderson announced Wednesday a documentary telling “the real story” of her life.

The new documentary is called “the definitive documentary about the pop culture icon” and has been in the works for several years. It will include exclusive footage from Anderson and included access to her personal journals.

The documentary calls itself “an intimate portrait embedded in the life of Pamela Anderson as she looks back at her professional and personal path and prepares for the next steps on her journey.”

Related Link: 10 Most Anticipated New Shows Of 2022 

Why It’s Important: The announcement comes as “Pam & Tommy” is airing on Hulu, which is owned by Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) and Comcast Corp (NASDAQ: CMCSA).

“Pam & Tommy” is an eight-episode miniseries that highlights the short relationship between Anderson and Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee before getting married and centers on a sex tape that was stolen and publicly sold.

The Hulu series premiered on Feb. 2 and has released seven episodes as of the time of writing. The show has a 7.5 score on IMDB. The show also has an 80% rating on Rotten Tomatoes from 99 critics and a 60% score from the audience.

“Pam & Tommy” is currently the eighth most popular movie or show on IMDB and was ranked as the third most anticipated show of 2022 based on searches.

The success of "Pam & Tommy" could help Hulu, which ended the recently reported quarter with 45.3 million subscribers. Netflix has 222 million subscribers as of the last reported quarter.

The increased interest in Anderson could bode well for Netflix with its new documentary.

The announcement follows a similar path that some streaming companies are taking in releasing content similar to popular shows on other platforms.

“Tiger King,” one of the most popular Netflix shows ever, will be the subject matter of the upcoming “Joe vs. Carole” on Peacock. “Joe vs. Carole” releases March 3 and will be eight episodes.

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) also had a “Tiger King” inspired series in the works with Nicolas Cage in talks to star as Joe Exotic before the series was scrapped.

Photo: courtesy of Greg2600 via Wikimedia

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NFLX)

10 Things That Are Surprisingly Cheaper Than A Barrel Of Crude Oil Right Now
10 Communication Services Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
Disney+ To Offer First Dutch Drama In Effort To Expand European Audience
More US Companies Join In Restricting Products and Services In Russia
Cathie Wood Trims Ark Disney Stake By 58% On Wednesday
10 Communication Services Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Hulu IMDb Joe Exotic Pam & Tommy Pamela AndersonEntertainment News General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com