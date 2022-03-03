'Pam & Tommy' To Pamela And Netflix: New Doc To Tell The 'Real' Story That Hulu Dramatized

Hulu could have one of its biggest original hits on its hands thanks to the success of “Pam & Tommy," but Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) could steal some thunder.

What Happened: Pamela Anderson announced Wednesday a documentary telling “the real story” of her life.

The new documentary is called “the definitive documentary about the pop culture icon” and has been in the works for several years. It will include exclusive footage from Anderson and included access to her personal journals.

The documentary calls itself “an intimate portrait embedded in the life of Pamela Anderson as she looks back at her professional and personal path and prepares for the next steps on her journey.”

Pamela Anderson is ready to tell her story in a new documentary. The film, which has been in the making for several years, will feature the pop culture icon setting the record straight as she looks back on her professional path and her personal journey. pic.twitter.com/vSNvsQPE48 — Netflix (@netflix) March 2, 2022

Why It’s Important: The announcement comes as “Pam & Tommy” is airing on Hulu, which is owned by Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) and Comcast Corp (NASDAQ: CMCSA).

“Pam & Tommy” is an eight-episode miniseries that highlights the short relationship between Anderson and Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee before getting married and centers on a sex tape that was stolen and publicly sold.

The Hulu series premiered on Feb. 2 and has released seven episodes as of the time of writing. The show has a 7.5 score on IMDB. The show also has an 80% rating on Rotten Tomatoes from 99 critics and a 60% score from the audience.

“Pam & Tommy” is currently the eighth most popular movie or show on IMDB and was ranked as the third most anticipated show of 2022 based on searches.

The success of "Pam & Tommy" could help Hulu, which ended the recently reported quarter with 45.3 million subscribers. Netflix has 222 million subscribers as of the last reported quarter.

The increased interest in Anderson could bode well for Netflix with its new documentary.

The announcement follows a similar path that some streaming companies are taking in releasing content similar to popular shows on other platforms.

“Tiger King,” one of the most popular Netflix shows ever, will be the subject matter of the upcoming “Joe vs. Carole” on Peacock. “Joe vs. Carole” releases March 3 and will be eight episodes.

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) also had a “Tiger King” inspired series in the works with Nicolas Cage in talks to star as Joe Exotic before the series was scrapped.

