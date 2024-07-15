EXCLUSIVE: Benzinga Readers Most Want To Work For Musk Over Zuckerberg, Cook, Huang, Bezos — But Who Would They Refuse To Work For?

Loading... Loading...

A recent Benzinga reader survey revealed which tech mogul consumers would most want to work for and which tech mogul they would avoid working for, if given the option. The poll comes with the technology sector seeing strength and the Magnificent Seven stocks hitting record highs.

What Happened: The names of several tech moguls are easily recognizable for their founding and/or leadership at some of the biggest companies in the world. The names are also easily recognizable as some of the richest people in the world in some cases.

Benzinga recently tasked readers with picking which of five legendary tech moguls they would most want to work for and which of the five tech moguls they would refuse to work for.

The five tech moguls in the poll were Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk, Meta Platforms Inc VMETA CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Apple Inc AAPL CEO Tim Cook, NVIDIA Corporation NVDA CEO Jensen Huang and Amazon.com Inc AMZN founder Jeff Bezos.

While Bezos is no longer an acting CEO, he was one of the most recognizable CEO names for decades.

"Which tech mogul would you most want to work for," Benzinga asked.

The results were:

Elon Musk: 39%

Jensen Huang: 22%

Tim Cook: 17%

Jeff Bezos: 15%

Mark Zuckerberg: 6%

Benzinga also asked, "Which tech mogul would you refuse to work for?"

The results were:

Elon Musk: 39%

Mark Zuckerberg: 35%

Jeff Bezos: 12%

Jensen Huang: 8%

Tim Cook: 6%

Why It's Important: Musk won the poll with 39%. Four of the five candidates received a double-digit percent, with Zuckerberg trailing by a significant margin behind the leaders.

Musk also won the poll for who people would refuse to work for, which might best illustrate the love him or hate him relationship many have with the Tesla and SpaceX CEO.

Many recognize Musk as a visionary leader and great founder and CEO, but many also recognize his strong demands of employees and willingness to cut staff and fire employees if certain metrics are not met.

When asked what the main reason for passing on working for Musk was, the high expectations were often cited by Benzinga readers.

"Could not sustain their work strenuous requirement," one user said.

Another person said Musk "expects you to work 15-hour days."

Outside of the work requirements, users also had plenty of names to call Musk like "jerk," and "a**hole."

Zuckerberg also received a very telling result in the poll as the last picked person for who readers would want to work for and the second best result for who readers would refuse to work for.

"He thinks he's so smart," one user said of Zuckerberg.

Other readers cited the "woke" policies of Zuckerberg and his political views as reasons to pass on working for him.

Huang could be viewed as one of the winners of the poll. Huang ranked second for most want to work for and ranked second to last for refuse to work for. This represents a good balance from readers and comes as the Nvidia stock soared over the past year on the heels of artificial intelligence optimism and demand.

A look at the reasons for refusing to work for Huang showed that some people still don't know who he is despite being the co-founder and CEO of a company that was once the most valuable company in the world.

The study was conducted by Benzinga in July 2024 and included the responses of a diverse population of adults 18 or older. Opting into the survey was completely voluntary, with no incentives offered to potential respondents. The study reflects results from 145 adults.

