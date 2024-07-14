Elon Musk Beats Buffett, Bezos And Gates As Top Pick For Lunch By 56% of Benzinga Followers – But EV Talk Isn't On The Menu

Loading... Loading...

A recent Benzinga poll found that investors favor having lunch with Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk over other legendary investors.

What Happened: "If you could choose to have a free business lunch, which of the following would you pick to host you?" Benzinga asked last week.

The options and results were:

Elon Musk : 55.8%

: 55.8% Warren Buffett: 28.5%

28.5% Jeff Bezos : 9.0%

: 9.0% Bill Gates: 6.7%

Musk was the overwhelming favorite over the CEO of Berkshire Hathaway Inc BRKBRK and founders of Amazon.com Inc AMZN and Microsoft Corporation MSFT.

One of the richest people in the world, Musk is the most followed person on social media platform X. He has his share of fans and enemies, given his outspoken nature on a number of items, including business, politics, free speech and international relations.

Another Benzinga poll took a look at what topic people would most like to ask Musk.

The results were:

Space: 32.3%

Electric Vehicles: 13.8%

AI: 38.5%

Other: 15.4%

Though the topic of electric vehicles ranked last in the poll, investors should know that Tesla stock is up over 1,600% in the last 10 years, as seen on the Benzinga Chart below.

Why It's Important: Lunch with the business figures above most likely wouldn't be free, for the average investor. In fact, Buffett famously auctioned off lunch with him for charity.

From 2008 to 2022, the charity lunch raised over $53 million for The Glide Foundation, bringing in over $1 million annually.

The 2022 lunch went for a record $19 million.

Ted Weschler famously paid $5 million combined for the lunches in 2010 and 2011 and was able to turn them into a job — he is now an investment manager at Berkshire Hathaway.

A similar survey by Benzinga asked followers to pick who they would prefer to sit next to on a plane.

A seat next to Musk and Mark Zuckerberg led the way with 45% of the vote. A seat by Buffett ranked second at 22%. A seat by Gates was third to last at 4%. Bezos was not an option.

Photo: Shutterstock