'Real Housewives' Star Jennifer Pedranti Backs Emily Simpson For Using 'Miracle' Weightloss Drug Ozempic, 'People Are Very Judgmental'

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star and fitness guru, Jennifer Pedranti, has backed Emily Simpson who openly admitted to using the Type-2 diabetic drug, Ozempic, for her weight loss. Reality Tea reports.
Jennifer Pedranti’s Support: In a recent chat with Us Weekly, Pedranti praised Simpson’s transformation and her choice to use Ozempic.
“Listen, she owned it. I know people are very judgmental on it. I think women have to do what makes them feel good, and look at her now,” she said, emphasizing Simpson’s hard work in the gym.
Global Impact of Ozempic: The popularity of Ozempic as a ‘miracle’ weight loss solution has led to its shortage, with concerns for diabetic patients who rely on the drug. Health experts also warn about the potential need for lifelong use to maintain weight loss.
