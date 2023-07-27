Expert Warns 'Miracle' Weight Loss Drug Ozempic Might Require Lifelong Use: 'Are You Prepared...?'

Health experts have warned that the popular weight loss drug, Ozempic, may need to be taken for life to maintain weight loss, Daily Mail reports.

Understanding the Concern: According to Professor Carel Le Roux, an expert in metabolic medicine at Ulster University, “These are treatments for the disease of obesity. The minute you stop the drug, the disease relapses.”

This comes amid pleas for slim individuals not to jump onto a celeb-inspired craze to use the weight loss jabs.

The Impact on Diabetic Patients: Unnecessary demand for the drug also threatens to interrupt supply for Type 2 diabetics. Ozempic is the only semaglutide available in the U.K. currently.

Long-term Treatment: Experts argue that the guidance for the drug’s usage is largely based on the cost of the drugs and that users should be prepared to take them longer-term.

“The minute we stop the drug, the disease (obesity) relapses, so one of the most important questions we ask our patients now is, ‘are you prepared to take this treatment for the rest of your life?’,” said Professor Le Roux.

The ‘miracle’ weight loss drug is being endorsed by celebrities like Amy Schumer, Kim Kardashian, and Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

