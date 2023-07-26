Teresa Giudice Under Fire From Fans Over Ozempic And Photoshop Claims: 'Please Be Real'

TV star Teresa Giudice from the reality show “Real Housewives Of New Jersey” has faced backlash from fans who accuse her of using the popular ‘miracle’ drug Ozempic and heavily editing her recent Instagram photos, OK! Magazine reports.

Giudice’s followers have criticized her for appearing unrecognizable in her recent posts.

One social media user commented, “Omg are they all on Ozempic??? Wait until they stop it, oh boy should be interesting,” with another saying, “Another one on Ozempic.”

Some are also suggesting that her images are heavily photoshopped. “So fake,” one follower commented, while another added, “Can't believe how photoshopped these pics are. Please be real Teresa.”

Ozempic Concerns: The backlash against Giudice’s photos comes amid a broader conversation about the impact of weight loss drugs such as Ozempic and WeGovy which are traditionally prescribed to people with Type-2 diabetes.

Celebrities ranging from Kim Kardashian to Twitter owner Elon Musk have openly endorsed Ozempic usage while many others are raising concerns about the side effects of these medicines.

