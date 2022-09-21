ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

With Upcoming Contentious Meeting, This Analyst Cuts Price Target On Spectrum Pharma

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
September 21, 2022 2:20 PM | 1 min read
With Upcoming Contentious Meeting, This Analyst Cuts Price Target On Spectrum Pharma
  • On Tuesday, the FDA released briefing documents related to Spectrum Pharmaceutical Inc's SPPI application for poziotinib for treating patients with previously treated locally advanced or metastatic NSCLC.
  • HC Wainwright says that though they were ready for a contentious ODAC meeting, the questions and the text in the ODAC briefing documents suggest a more argumentative meeting than expected. 
  • The analyst reiterates the Buy rating but cuts the price target from $12 to $9.
  • "We understood that the side effect profile at the 16mg QD dose would come into question, but the focus on questioning efficacy raises some concerns," the analyst writes.
  • The recent accelerated approval of Daiichi Sankyo DSKNY-AstraZeneca Plc's AZN Enhertu with 58% ORR and an mDOR of 8.7 months also provides more headwinds for poziotinib, the analyst says.
  • None of the other approved NSCLC therapies referenced in the briefing documents specifically indicated for HER2 exon 20 insertion mutations.
  • HC Wainwright lowered the probability of success for poziotinib to 50% from 70%. Considering if the approval comes on November 24, the analyst estimates launch soon with sales of $2.2 million in 2022 and $328 million in 2026.
  • Price Action: SPPI shares are down 3.45% at $0.64 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsAnalyst ColorBiotechNewsPenny StocksHealth CarePrice TargetAnalyst RatingsGeneral