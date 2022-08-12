Daiichi-AstraZeneca's Flagship Cancer Drug Scores FDA Approval For Lung Cancer Harboring HER2 Mutation

- The FDA has approved Daiichi Sankyo DSNKY and AstraZeneca plc's AZN Enhertu (fam-trastuzumab deruxtecan-nxki) for unresectable or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) whose tumors have activating HER2 (ERBB2) mutations.
- This indication is approved under accelerated approval based on objective response rate (ORR) and duration of response (DoR).
- Continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in a confirmatory trial.
- The accelerated approval by the FDA was based on the results from the DESTINY-Lung02 phase 2 trial.
- Interim efficacy analysis showed that Enhertu demonstrated a confirmed ORR of 57.7%. Complete responses were seen in 1.9% of patients and partial responses in 55.8%, with a median duration of response of 8.7 months.
- Following approval in the U.S., $125 million is due from AstraZeneca to Daiichi Sankyo as a milestone payment for a second-line indication for Enhertu in HER2 mutant NSCLC.
- Concurrently, the FDA has approved Guardant Health Inc's GH Guardant360 CDx liquid biopsy test as a companion diagnostic for Enhertu for NSCLC patients with activating HER2 mutations.
- Price Action: AZN shares are up 0.84% at $65.19 during the market session on the last check Friday.
