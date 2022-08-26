ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Is Monkeypox Outbreak Cooling? Health Officials Says Virus Transmission Has Slowed

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
August 26, 2022 1:15 PM | 1 min read
Is Monkeypox Outbreak Cooling? Health Officials Says Virus Transmission Has Slowed
  • According to the World Health Organization, health officials are witnessing early signs that the new monkeypox case growth may be waning in Europe and the U.S.
  • Public-health experts said they remain cautious about whether the outbreak has peaked as efforts continue to stretch limited vaccine supplies and protect vulnerable individuals.
  • If anything, we need to continue to strongly communicate and educate the public about this pathogen,” said Rodney Rohde, a public-health expert at Texas State University.
  • Related: Bavarian Nordic Making All Efforts To Stretch Capacity To Boost Monkeypox Vaccine Supplies.
  • According to CDC statistics, at least 46,337 monkeypox cases have been reported in about 90 countries. While Europe was hit hard early on, the U.S. now has roughly one-third of the known cases. The CDC said about 17,000 cases had been reported in the U.S.
  • The World Health Organization said monkeypox cases globally declined 21% last week, after a month-long trend of rising infections.
  • Some U.S. experts believe cases are starting to decline mainly based on immunity from prior infection and behavior changes as awareness of the disease has grown.
  • Photo Jernej Furman from Flickr

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsMonkeypoxBiotechNewsHealth CareGeneral

European Patent Office Issues Intent To Grant Longeveron Patent Related To Methods To Monitor Efficacy Of Lomecel-B™ Cell Therapy

by Kenneth Adams, Benzinga Staff Writer
August 26, 2022 8:13 AM | 1 min read
European Patent Office Issues Intent To Grant Longeveron Patent Related To Methods To Monitor Efficacy Of Lomecel-B™ Cell Therapy

Longeveron Inc. LGVN announced that the European Patent Office (EPO) had issued a notice of its intent to grant the Company a patent (EP Application No. 15861319.0) related to methods to treat endothelial dysfunction and monitor the efficacy of allogeneic mesenchymal cell therapies, also known as medicinal signalling cells (MSCs). The cells are administered to patients with cardiovascular disease through the monitoring of a protein, Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor (VEGF), which is a signal protein produced by many cells that stimulate the formation of blood vessels.

"We are extremely pleased to receive this notice from the European patent office," said Chris Min, M.D., Ph.D., Interim Chief Executive Officer and Chief Medical Officer at Longeveron. "This patent will bolster our robust intellectual property portfolio and support our goal of delivering effective cell therapies for a range of aging-related and life-threatening conditions."

Now that the European Patent Office has issued an Intention to Grant, Longeveron will await the grant of the patent and then begin the process of registering the patent in a number of nation members of the European Patent Organization. In those jurisdictions where the patent is registered, the patent is expected to expire in November of 2035.

Image sourced from Shutterstock

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: NanoViricidesPartner ContentBiotechNewsGeneral