Is Monkeypox Outbreak Cooling? Health Officials Says Virus Transmission Has Slowed

- According to the World Health Organization, health officials are witnessing early signs that the new monkeypox case growth may be waning in Europe and the U.S.
- Public-health experts said they remain cautious about whether the outbreak has peaked as efforts continue to stretch limited vaccine supplies and protect vulnerable individuals.
- “If anything, we need to continue to strongly communicate and educate the public about this pathogen,” said Rodney Rohde, a public-health expert at Texas State University.
- According to CDC statistics, at least 46,337 monkeypox cases have been reported in about 90 countries. While Europe was hit hard early on, the U.S. now has roughly one-third of the known cases. The CDC said about 17,000 cases had been reported in the U.S.
- The World Health Organization said monkeypox cases globally declined 21% last week, after a month-long trend of rising infections.
- Some U.S. experts believe cases are starting to decline mainly based on immunity from prior infection and behavior changes as awareness of the disease has grown.
