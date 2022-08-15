UK Becomes First To Give Nod To Omicron-Targeted COVID-19 Shot

- Britain has given the first green light to the omicron variant-adapted shot that targets both the original and omicron version of the virus.
- The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has granted conditional authorization for using Moderna Inc's MRNA omicron-containing bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine mRNA-1273.214 as a booster dose.
- Spikevax Bivalent Original/Omicron is a next-generation bivalent vaccine that contains mRNA-1273 (Spikevax) and is a vaccine candidate targeting the Omicron variant of concern (BA.1).
- The MHRA's decision was based on clinical trial data that showed the booster triggered "a strong immune response" against both Omicron (BA.1) and the original 2020 virus.
- The MHRA also cited an exploratory analysis in which the shot generated a "good immune response" against the dominant Omicron offshoots BA.4 and BA.5.
- According to Moderna, trial data showed its variant-adapted booster-generated virus-neutralizing antibody levels against the subvariants were 1.69 times higher than those given the original booster.
- No serious safety concerns were identified with the new Moderna formulation, the MHRA added.
- Moderna expects further approvals for the adapted vaccine in Australia, Canada, and the EU in the coming weeks.
- Price Action: MRNA shares are up 2..1% at $175.14 during the market session on the last check Monday.
- Photo by mufidpwt via Pixaby
