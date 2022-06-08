Moderna's Updated COVID-19 Shot Boosts Omicron Protection

Moderna Inc MRNA has announced new clinical data on its omicron-containing bivalent COVID-19 booster candidate, mRNA-1273.214, containing mRNA-1273 (Spikevax) and a vaccine candidate targeting the Omicron variant of concern.

A 50 µg booster dose of mRNA-1273.214 met all pre-specified endpoints, including superior neutralizing antibody response against the omicron variant one month after administration compared to the original mRNA-1273 vaccine.

The booster dose of mRNA-1273.214 was generally well-tolerated, with side effects comparable to a booster dose of mRNA-1273 at the 50 µg dose level.

Binding antibody titers were also significantly higher against all other variants of concern. The mRNA-1273.214 50 μg booster dose was well-tolerated in the 437 study participants.

The safety and reactogenicity profile of the mRNA-1273.214 50 μg booster dose was similar to that of the mRNA-1273 50 μg dose when these vaccines were administered as a second booster dose.

Moderna will report data from Day 91 after vaccination later in the summer. The company plans to submit the interim analysis and data to regulators for review in the coming weeks.

Price Action: MRNA shares are down 0.23% at $145 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

Photo by mufidpwt via Pixabay