Moderna To establish New Vaccine Facility In Britain

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
June 22, 2022 7:39 AM | 1 min read
  • Moderna Inc MRNA announced an agreement with the United Kingdom government to establish an mRNA Innovation and Technology Center in the U.K
  • Additionally, Moderna plans to expand its presence in the U.K. through investments in R&D activities.
  • Moderna is collaborating with the National Institute for Health Research on a Phase 3 study investigating Moderna's bivalent Omicron-containing booster candidate (mRNA-1273.214) in the U.K.
  • Moderna expects its manufacturing facility to produce mRNA vaccines, including vaccines against COVID-19, seasonal influenza, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and potential other vaccines, with the collaboration of the U.K. government.
  • Separately, the U.K. government purchased 60 million doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine, which may include authorized booster vaccine candidates for delivery in 2022 and 2023. 
  • CNBC reports that the facility is expected to start producing shots in 2025, and Britain has committed to buy Moderna's vaccines for the next decade under the agreement.
  • Moderna Chief Executive Stephane Bancel said he aimed for a variant-specific booster to be ready by August, ahead of Britain's planned autumn booster campaign, CNBC added.
  • Price Action: MRNA shares are down 1.51% at $128.03 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.
  • Photo by mufidpwt via Pixaby

