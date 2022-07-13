AstraZeneca's COVID-19 Vaccine As Effective As mRNA Shots, In Expert Review

- An expert review of data from 79 real-world studies showed that AstraZeneca plc’s AZN COVID-19 vaccine and the available mRNA COVID-19 vaccines provide equally effective protection against hospitalization and death following two doses.
- The currently available mRNA vaccines are offered by Moderna Inc MRNA and Pfizer Inc PFE / BioNTech SE BNTX.
- The study shows that Vaxzevria and the BNT162b2 and mRNA-1273 mRNA COVID-19 vaccines offer an equivalent degree of protection against hospitalization (91-93%) and death (91-93%), regardless of age.
- The data available at the review time relates to the Delta SARS-Cov-2 and earlier variants.
- Emerging data on third dose boosting from the UK Health Security Agency and Brazil indicates similar findings on serious COVID-19 outcomes resulting from the Omicron variant.
- AstraZeneca and its global partners have released over three billion vaccine doses to more than 180 countries.
