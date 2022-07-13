ñol

AstraZeneca's COVID-19 Vaccine As Effective As mRNA Shots, In Expert Review

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
July 13, 2022 8:37 AM | 1 min read
  • An expert review of data from 79 real-world studies showed that AstraZeneca plc’s AZN COVID-19 vaccine and the available mRNA COVID-19 vaccines provide equally effective protection against hospitalization and death following two doses.
  • The currently available mRNA vaccines are offered by Moderna Inc MRNA and Pfizer Inc PFEBioNTech SE BNTX.
  • The study shows that Vaxzevria and the BNT162b2 and mRNA-1273 mRNA COVID-19 vaccines offer an equivalent degree of protection against hospitalization (91-93%) and death (91-93%), regardless of age.
  • Related: Which COVID-19 Vaccine(s) Significantly Prevented Deaths - Read To Find Out.
  • The data available at the review time relates to the Delta SARS-Cov-2 and earlier variants.
  • Emerging data on third dose boosting from the UK Health Security Agency and Brazil indicates similar findings on serious COVID-19 outcomes resulting from the Omicron variant.
  • AstraZeneca and its global partners have released over three billion vaccine doses to more than 180 countries.
  • Price Action: AZN shares are down 1.68% at $65.60 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.
  • Image by Paul McManus from Pixabay

