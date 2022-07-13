Which COVID-19 Vaccine(s) Significantly Prevented Deaths - Read To Find Out

- COVID-19 vaccines from AstraZeneca Plc AZN and Pfizer Inc PFE saved an estimated 12 million lives, Bloomberg reported citing a new analysis from Airfinity Ltd.
- The AstraZeneca vaccine developed by the University of Oxford saved 6.3 million lives, Airfinity said. The estimate for the Pfizer-BioNTech SE BNTX shot was 5.9 million.
- According to the report, the companies swiftly scaled up production and delivered doses before other manufacturers.
- The findings build on a study last month estimating that vaccines saved about 20 million lives in the first year, mostly in wealthier countries.
- More than 7 million deaths were likely averted in countries covered by Covax, the World Health Organization-backed distribution program highlighting the uneven access.
- The data shows that about one in five lives lost due to Covid in poorer countries could have been prevented if WHO targets had been reached.
- Airfinity determined that the vaccines of Sinovac Biotech Ltd SVA and Moderna Inc MRNA saved about 2 million and 1.7 million lives, respectively.
- Photo by Johaehn from Pixabay
