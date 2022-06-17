ñol

Legend Biotech Shares Move Higher After Bullish BMO Pitch

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
June 17, 2022 2:24 PM | 1 min read
  • BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Legend Biotech Corporation LEGN with a price target of $77, and an Outperform rating.
  • The analyst says the company's recently approved Carvykti for multiple myeloma is best-in-class late-line CAR T therapy.
  • Related: EMA's CHMP Clears Janssen, Legend's Multiple Myeloma CAR-T Therapy
  • Though the analyst expects a gradual increase in sales due to manufacturing limitations, in the long term, he sees a blockbuster opportunity for Carvykti as the leader in multiple myeloma CAR T therapies with peak sales of around $5.5 billion.
  • Legend and its collaborator Janssen, a unit of Johnson & Johnson JNJ, are working on expanding Carvykti's addressable population through approvals in earlier lines and Japan & China that will bolster additional growth.
  • The analyst also notes upcoming data readouts from earlier-line therapies that can drive short-term upside.
  • Price Action: LEGN shares are up 6.84% at $45.90 during the market session on the last check Friday.

