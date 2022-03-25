EMA's CHMP Clears Janssen, Legend's Multiple Myeloma CAR-T Therapy

The European Medicines Agency's CHMP recommended conditional approval of Janssen, a unit of Johnson & Johnson JNJ, and its partner Legend Biotech Corporation's LEGN CAR-T therapy to treat multiple myeloma.

The drug, Carvykti (ciltacabtagene autoleucel) belongs to a class of drugs known as CAR-T therapies or chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies.

The therapy involves extracting disease-fighting T-cells from a patient, re-engineering them to attack cancer, and infusing them back into the body.

The drug now needs the approval of the European Commission, which has the final word on market access.

Data from the ongoing pivotal CARTITUDE-1 study supported the positive CHMP opinion.

Two-year follow-up results were presented at the American Society of Hematology (ASH) 2021 Annual Meeting.

About 84% of patients enrolled in the study responded to the treatment with a durable response. Around 69% showed a complete response.

The CHMP Opinion follows the FDA approval of cilta-cel last month.

