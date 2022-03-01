 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

FDA Approves JNJ-Legend Biotech Partnered Blood Cancer Therapy
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 01, 2022 7:49am   Comments
Share:
FDA Approves JNJ-Legend Biotech Partnered Blood Cancer Therapy

The FDA has approved Legend Biotech Corporation's (NASDAQ: LEGN) first product, Carvykti (ciltacabtagene autoleucel; cilta-cel), for relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

  • The approval covers adult patients who have received four or more prior lines of therapy, including a proteasome inhibitor, an immunomodulatory agent, and an anti-CD38 monoclonal antibody. 
  • Legend Biotech entered into an exclusive worldwide license and collaboration agreement with Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE: JNJ) Janssen Biotech Inc to develop and commercialize cilta-cel in December 2017.
  • Related: FDA Slams Brakes On Legend Biotech's CAR-T Therapy Trial In Lymphoma Patients.
  • The treatment, Carvykti/Cilta-cel, belongs to a class of drugs known as CAR-T therapies or chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies.
  • Legend and J&J will sell the drug in Greater China at 70-30 split in profit, and in all other countries in a 50-50 split in profit.
  • Besides the U.S., Carvykti/Cilta-cel is also being reviewed by health authorities in Japan and Europe.
  • Price Action: LEGN shares are up 8.59% at $42.99 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (JNJ + LEGN)

This Is What Whales Are Betting On Johnson & Johnson
Johnson & Johnson Allowed To Move Ahead With Bankruptcy Strategy On Talc Lawsuits: WSJ
The Week Ahead In Biotech (Feb. 27-March 5): Earnings, Multiple Regulatory Decisions Take The Spotlight
Johnson & Johnson Sees A Strong Move: Is It Ready For A Breakout?
Does CBD Have To Be Water Soluble? One Group Of Scientists Say Yes For Better Absorption
Drug Distributors, JNJ Agree To Settle $26B Opioid Lawsuits
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Health Care FDA Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com