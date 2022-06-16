Moderna Plans COVID-19 Vaccine Trial For Infants: WSJ

- Moderna Inc MRNA is reportedly planning to evaluate its COVID-19 vaccine in infants aged three months to 6 months.
- According to the Wall Street Journal report, the company is in the final stages of planning the study, to be named BabyCove.
- It is expected to begin enrolling approximately 700 babies in September.
- The new study would test the appropriate dose level in babies, Jacqueline Miller, Moderna's senior vice president and head of infectious-disease research, said during a meeting of advisers to the FDA.
- The spokesman said Moderna plans to use a modified version of its shot that targets the original coronavirus strain and the omicron variant.
- The babies would receive a primary series of two doses, given eight weeks apart to match schedules for pediatrician visits.
