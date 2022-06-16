Moderna Plans COVID-19 Vaccine Trial For Infants: WSJ

by

Moderna Inc MRNA is reportedly planning to evaluate its COVID-19 vaccine in infants aged three months to 6 months.

According to the Wall Street Journal report, the company is in the final stages of planning the study, to be named BabyCove.

It is expected to begin enrolling approximately 700 babies in September.

The new study would test the appropriate dose level in babies, Jacqueline Miller, Moderna's senior vice president and head of infectious-disease research, said during a meeting of advisers to the FDA.

The spokesman said Moderna plans to use a modified version of its shot that targets the original coronavirus strain and the omicron variant.

The babies would receive a primary series of two doses, given eight weeks apart to match schedules for pediatrician visits.

Price Action: MRNA shares are down 2.13% at $125.79 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

Photo via Wikimedia Commons

