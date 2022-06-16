ñol

FDA Committee Backs Pfizer, Moderna COVID-19 Vaccines For Toddlers, Youngest Children

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
June 16, 2022 7:20 AM | 1 min read

The FDA's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee voted in favor of amending the emergency use authorization (EUA) for Moderna Inc's MRNA and Pfizer Inc PFEBioNTech SE BNTX COVID-19 vaccines for children as young as six months till five years.

The favorable vote followed a VRBPAC meeting where the committee unanimously voted 22-0 to recommend Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine as a two-dose series for children six years and older. 

Related: FDA Committee Backs Moderna's COVID-19 Shot For Kids, Adolescents: Report.

The panel voted 21 to 0 to support expanding vaccine access. The amendment would expand the use of Pfizer/BioNTech's vaccine to include a 3-dose primary series (3 µg each dose) for use in infants and children six months through 4 years of age.

Also Read: US Schedules Covid-19 Vaccines For Children Below Five Years.

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is a two-dose primary series (25 µg each dose) for kids six months to 5 years.

Price Action: PFE shares are down 0.74% at $48.15, BNTX stock is down 2.53% at $134.50, MRNA shares are down 2.13% at $125.79 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

Image by Spencer Davis from Pixabay

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: COVID-19 CoronavirusCOVID-19 VaccineBiotechLarge CapNewsHealth CareFDATop StoriesGeneral