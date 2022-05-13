QQQ
Biden Says US Ready To Share COVID-19 Vaccine Related Technology

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
May 13, 2022 2:08 PM | 1 min read
  • President Joe Biden said that the U.S. will share technologies used to make COVID-19 vaccines through the World Health Organization and is working on expanding rapid testing and antiviral treatments for hard-to-reach populations.
  • "We are making available health technologies that are owned by the United States government, including stabilized spike protein that is used in many COVID-19 vaccines," Biden said in his opening speech.
  • It has gathered more than $3 billion in new funding to fight the pandemic, the White House said, including over $2 billion for immediate response and $962 million in commitments to the World Bank pandemic preparedness fund.
  • Biden has asked Congress for over $22.5 billion in additional COVID-19 response funds, including $5 billion for international aid. Lawmakers have failed to pass any funding bill, and those negotiating the package have been unable to agree on how to pay for the global response.
  • The U.S. National Institutes will license the technologies for Health to the WHO's COVID-19 Technology Access Pool (C-TAP) and the Medicines Patent Pool (MPP).
  • Scientists at the NIH worked with Moderna Inc MRNA to develop its COVID-19 shot.

