QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

White House Says Currently No Plans To Share COVID-19 Shots With North Korea Battling Outbreak

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
May 13, 2022 12:20 PM | 1 min read
  • The Biden administration says it currently has no plans to share COVID-19 vaccines with North Korea, Reuters reported citing White House press secretary Jen Psaki. However, it supported providing aid to North Korea.
  • North Korea reported its first COVID-19 outbreak, calling it the "gravest national emergency" and ordering a national lockdown.
  • The state media said an omicron variant had been detected in Pyongyang, North Korea's Capital.
  • Amid limited testing capabilities in North Korea, the numbers released probably represent a small fraction of the infections, leading to thousands of deaths in one of only two countries in the world without a COVID-19 vaccination campaign.
  • About 187,800 people are being treated in isolation after a fever of unidentified origin has "explosively spread nationwide" since late April, the official KCNA news agency reported.
  • Last year, North Korea said it had developed its polymerase chain reaction (PCR) equipment for COVID tests. 
  • It declined vaccine supplies from the COVAX global sharing program and China.
  • North Korea has not publicized any new calls for help to combat the outbreak, but some observers believe that the disclosure was a signal that the government would soon accept vaccines or other aid.
  • The office of South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol said it intends to help, including by providing vaccines, and that specific measures would be discussed with Pyongyang.
  • Photo by hakan german from Pixabay

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsCOVID-19 CoronavirusCOVID-19 VaccineBiotechGovernmentNewsHealth CareGeneral