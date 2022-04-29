FDA Sets Review Dates For Pfizer, Moderna COVID-19 Shot For Kids, Plus Novavax EUA

- The FDA has set up June meeting dates to review COVID-19 vaccine submissions, noting that the dates are tentative as none of the submissions are complete.
- The agency reserved June 8, 21, and 22 for virtual meetings of the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) to review Moderna Inc MRNA and Pfizer Inc PFE - BioNTech SE BNTX emergency use authorizations for younger age groups.
- On Thursday, Moderna submitted its emergency use authorization (EUA) for children aged six months to 6 years to the FDA.
- Pfizer/BioNTech have yet to do so.
- In February, the FDA pulled back on its plan to authorize the Pfizer vaccine for children aged six months to 4 years as the agency asked for more information.
- In addition, the FDA also slated June 7 for the panel to discuss Novavax Inc’s NVAX COVID-19 vaccine emergency use submission.
- The FDA set June 28 to discuss whether the SARS-CoV-2 strain composition should be modified. The June meeting follows VRBPAC’s meeting this month that discussed general considerations.
- The FDA said that the discussion will include whether the strain should be modified, “and if so, which strain(s) should be selected for Fall 2022.”
- Price Action: NVAX shares are up 2.91% at $45.56 during the market session on the last check Friday.
