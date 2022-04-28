Moderna Seeks FDA Emergency Use Nod For COVID-19 Shot In Kids 2-6 Years

Moderna Inc MRNA submitted a request for FDA emergency use authorization (EUA) for its COVID-19 vaccine (mRNA-1273) in children six months to under six years of age.

The requests are based on a 25 μg two-dose primary series of mRNA-1273.

Positive interim results from the Phase 2/3 KidCOVE study showed a robust neutralizing antibody response in the six months to under six years of age group after a two-dose primary series of mRNA-1273 and a favorable safety profile.

The antibody titers in the pre-specified 6-month to 23 months and two years to under six years age sub-groups met the statistical criteria for similarity to the adults in the COVE study.

The EUA submission for children ages six months to under six years will be complete next week. Moderna is also currently studying booster doses for all pediatric cohorts.

Price Action: MRNA shares are up 0.15% at $142.64 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

Photo by mufidpwt via Pixaby