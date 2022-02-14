 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

FDA Postpones Adcomm For Pfizer's COVID-19 Vaccine For Youngest Kids
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 14, 2022 6:33am   Comments
Share:
FDA Postpones Adcomm For Pfizer's COVID-19 Vaccine For Youngest Kids

The FDA has postponed the Advisory Committee meeting scheduled for Pfizer Inc (NASDAQ: PFE) / BioNTech SE's (NASDAQ: BNTX) COVID-19 vaccine in children six months through 4 years of age, initially scheduled for February 15.

  • The decision comes after a preliminary assessment of data submitted by Pfizer / BioNTech to request emergency authorization, and the agency thinks it needed more data before weighing in on approval.
  • The extension allows the FDA time to receive updated data on the two and three-dose regimen, Pfizer said, while thoroughly evaluating it.
  • The Company said that it would test a third dose of its COVID-19 vaccine in the trial after announcing that non-inferiority was not met for children between the ages of two and five compared to older teenagers in the current trial
  • But for the youngest group, from 6 months to 2-years-old, non-inferiority was met.
  • The first rollout for the vaccine was anticipated on February 21.
  • Pfizer said in a statement that in these children, data on the first two 3 µg doses in this age group are being shared with the FDA on an ongoing basis.
  • The companies expect to have three-dose protection data available in early April.
  • "The independent Data Monitoring Committee (DMC) for the study supports the continuation of the trial according to the protocol and believe that the data collected to date indicate the vaccine is well tolerated and supports a potential three-dose regimen," Pfizer added.
  • Pfizer clocked in a whopping $81.3 billion sales in FY21, with nearly $37 million of that coming from the Company's COVID-19 vaccine sales.
  • Price Action: PFE shares are trading 1.54% lower at $50.00, and BNTX stock is down 4.97% at $162.45 during the premarket session on Monday's last check.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PFE + BNTX)

Want To Bet Against Tesla? There Could Be A New Inverse ETF For Traders
Pfizer/BioNTech's Omicron-Targeted COVID-19 To Miss March Timeline: Reuters
South Africa Authorizes Merck's COVID-19 Antiviral Pill, But Government Not Buying: Reuters
10 Health Care Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
'As Great As It Gets': Jim Cramer Weighs In On Nvidia Following Q4 Earnings
This Reopening Stock Has A Better 1-Year Return Than Moderna, Pfizer, BioNTech, Novavax And Vaxart
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Health Care FDA Movers Trading Ideas General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com