CVS Health, Teva Settle Florida State's Opioid-Related Claims: Report

Florida has reached more than $878 million in settlements with CVS Health Corp CVS and three drug companies to resolve claims and avert a trial next month over their roles in fueling an opioid epidemic.

The four companies denied wrongdoing in agreeing to settle.

Moody said pharmacy chain Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc WBA is the only remaining defendant in Florida's opioid litigation, with jury selection scheduled to begin on April 5.

Last month, Johnson & Johnson JNJ and drug distributors reached final settlements worth $26 billion over their roles in the nationwide epidemic.

Price Action: TEVA shares are up 6.19% at $9.36, and CVS stock is down 2.05% at $102.52 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

