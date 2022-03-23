Biden Administration Contemplating Second COVID-19 Booster Shot Recommendation Within Weeks: Politico

The Biden administration could authorize a fourth dose or second COVID-19 booster shot for people aged 65 years and above within weeks, amid rising concern over a potential resurgence of cases, Politico reported citing four people with knowledge of the matter.

The move is under consideration to better protect high-risk people and stave off hospitalizations should infections climb rapidly due to the spread of the omicron subvariant.

Currently, second boosters are only recommended for those with compromised immune systems.

Next month, FDA will hold an adcomm meeting to discuss COVID-19 vaccine boosters. Some health officials also remain uncertain whether older Americans need a booster.

There is no definitive sign that the European case surge will lead to a rise in U.S. infections. Recent data reviewed by the administration shows that while the vaccines’ efficacy against infection is eroding significantly within a few months, they remain largely protective against the risk of serious illness and death.

The internal deliberations come after Pfizer Inc PFE and BioNTech SE BNTX officially sought authorization for a second booster shot for people over 65. Moderna Inc MRNA also filed a similar application to FDA to clear its booster for all adults. Earlier today, the company filed an emergency use authorization request for vaccine distribution to children under six years.

Officials say that the administration has enough vaccines to provide second boosters to all Americans over 65. But there isn’t enough supply to cover the entire adult population.

The government needs to begin negotiating new supply deals with Pfizer and Moderna at the beginning of April to ensure doses are delivered by the fall. One official said new deals could not begin until Congress passes more funding.

Photo by Daniel Schludi via Unsplash