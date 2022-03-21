FDA To Hold Advisory Committee Meeting To Discuss COVID-19 Vaccine Future Boosters

[TODAY IS YOUR LUCKY DAY] Get 50% OFF and get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!

The FDA that a panel of independent advisers will meet on April 6 to discuss considerations for using COVID-19 vaccine booster doses.

The agency said no vote was planned at this meeting, and there will not be any discussion of any of the COVID vaccine makers' applications for additional boosters.

Pfizer Inc PFE and BioNTech SE BNTX, and rival Moderna Inc MRNA last week sought emergency use authorization for a second COVID booster shot.

The FDA's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee's (VRBPAC) discussion will focus mainly on factors that need to be looked at to update the composition of COVID-19 vaccines to address specific variants and the timing and populations for booster doses.

"Now is the time to discuss the need for future boosters as we aim to move forward safely, with COVID-19 becoming virus-like other such as influenza that we prepare for, protect against, and treat," said Peter Marks, director of FDA's Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research.

Photo by Johaehn from Pixabay