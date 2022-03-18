Like Pfizer, Moderna Seeks FDA Approval For Fourth COVID-19 Shot Or Second Booster Dose

Moderna Inc MRNA has asked the FDA to authorize a second booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine for adults in the U.S.

Moderna said that the dose could be given to anyone who received an initial booster shot of any authorized COVID-19 vaccines.

The Covid-19 vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer Inc PFE and BioNTech SE BNTX are given two doses a few weeks apart, with a recommended third dose at least five months later.

The submission is based partly on recently published data generated in the U.S. and Israel following the emergence of omicron.

Also Read: Alnylam Hits Pfizer, Moderna With Patent Infringement Suits.

Moderna said it made its request based on recently published data from the U.S. and Israel following the emergence of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus. Moderna's request follows Pfizer's request for FDA authorization of a second booster dose for people 65 years and older.

Moderna said it requested the fourth dose for all adults 18 and older to allow health officials and healthcare providers to determine the best use of an additional booster shot.

Price Action: MRNA shares are up 1.30% at $170.45 during the premarket session on the last check Friday.

Photo by mufidpwt via Pixaby