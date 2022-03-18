Maker Of Pfizer's COVID-19 Vaccine mRNA-Delivery Tech Sues Arbutus Biopharma: Reuters

Canada-based Acuitas Therapeutics Inc has sued Arbutus Biopharma Corporation ABUS in Manhattan federal court, seeking to head off claims that the vaccine infringes Arbutus' patents, reports Reuters.

Acuitas, Canada-based biotech, makes mRNA-delivery technology for Pfizer Inc's PFE COVID-19 vaccine.

Acuitas said Arbutus and partner Genevant Sciences have threatened to sue for potentially billions of dollars in "unjustified royalties" over the vaccine Pfizer developed in partnership with BioNTech SE BNTX.

Acuitas asked the court to find that the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine does not infringe on Arbutus patents and that several are invalid.

Acuitas Chief Executive Thomas Madden said that the company remains confident in its technology but otherwise declined to comment on the lawsuit.

Last month, Arbutus sued Moderna Inc MRNA over its mRNA technology but had not yet sued Pfizer or Acuitas.

Pfizer and Moderna were hit with patent lawsuits Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc ALNY argued its lipid nanoparticle mRNA-delivery technology was "essential" to both of the widely used COVID-19 vaccines.

Price Action: ABUS shares are up 2.15% at $3.09, PFE stock is down 0.13% at $54.17 during the market session on the last check Friday.