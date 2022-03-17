Alnylam Hits Pfizer, Moderna With Patent Infringement Suits

[TODAY IS YOUR LUCKY DAY] Get 50% OFF and get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!
- Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc ALNY has filed separate lawsuits in the Delaware federal court against Pfizer Inc PFE and Moderna Inc MRNA, seeking damages for infringement of a patent in the manufacture and sale of their mRNA COVID-19 vaccines.
- Alnylam said it was seeking compensation for the use of its lipid nanoparticles (LNP) technology that carries and delivers RNA-based therapeutics or vaccines in the body.
- The pharmaceutical firm said that Pfizer and Moderna's vaccines infringe Alnylam's patent by using a lipid formulated into LNPs that protect and deliver the vaccines' mRNA.
- Alnylam said it does not intend to take action that impedes the vaccines' production, sale, or distribution.
- Price Action: PFE stock is up 2.15% at $54.06 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
