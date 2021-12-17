Johnson & Johnson's, Sputnik, Sinopharm COVID-19 Vaccines Show Weakness Against Omicron Variant: Study
COVID-19 vaccines from China's state-owned Sinopharm and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) and Russia developed Sputnik were found to produce little or no antibodies against omicron in a study, reports Bloomberg.
- Researchers at the University of Washington and Humabs Biomed SA analyzed the efficacy of six vaccines.
- Only three out of 13 people who have taken both doses of Sinopharm's shot showed neutralizing antibodies against omicron.
- For J&J, the metric dropped to one out of 12 samples.
- None of the 11 people fully vaccinated with Sputnik generated such antibodies.
- Related Link: CDC Backs mRNA COVID-19 Vaccines Over Johnson & Johnson's, Citing Higher Rates Of Clotting Cases: Report.
- The study, published as a pre-print and is yet to be peer-reviewed, also found that the lowest reduction in protective antibodies comes from a combination of prior infection and two doses of Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) / BioNTech SE's (NASDAQ: BNTX) mRNA shots.
- Antibody levels in this sub-set of people dropped five-fold, compared to 44-fold for those who took both the shots from Pfizer but didn't have a history of Covid infection.
- The study found that people vaccinated with two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA), and AstraZeneca Plc's (NASDAQ: AZN) shots also generated lower antibodies.
- Price Action: PFE shares are down 3.13% at $59.33, BNTX stock is down 2.71% at $276.00, MRNA shares are down 1.65% at $277.36, AZN stock is down 0.53% at $56.79, and JNJ stock is down 2.06% at $169.45 during the premarket session on the last check Friday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Briefs COVID-19 CoronavirusBiotech News Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General