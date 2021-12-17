 Skip to main content

Johnson & Johnson's, Sputnik, Sinopharm COVID-19 Vaccines Show Weakness Against Omicron Variant: Study
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 17, 2021 8:51am   Comments
COVID-19 vaccines from China's state-owned Sinopharm and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) and Russia developed Sputnik were found to produce little or no antibodies against omicron in a study, reports Bloomberg.

  • Researchers at the University of Washington and Humabs Biomed SA analyzed the efficacy of six vaccines. 
  • Only three out of 13 people who have taken both doses of Sinopharm's shot showed neutralizing antibodies against omicron. 
  • For J&J, the metric dropped to one out of 12 samples. 
  • None of the 11 people fully vaccinated with Sputnik generated such antibodies.
  • Related Link: CDC Backs mRNA COVID-19 Vaccines Over Johnson & Johnson's, Citing Higher Rates Of Clotting Cases: Report.
  • The study, published as a pre-print and is yet to be peer-reviewed, also found that the lowest reduction in protective antibodies comes from a combination of prior infection and two doses of Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) / BioNTech SE's (NASDAQ: BNTX) mRNA shots. 
  • Antibody levels in this sub-set of people dropped five-fold, compared to 44-fold for those who took both the shots from Pfizer but didn't have a history of Covid infection. 
  • The study found that people vaccinated with two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA), and AstraZeneca Plc's (NASDAQ: AZN) shots also generated lower antibodies.
  • Price Action: PFE shares are down 3.13% at $59.33, BNTX stock is down 2.71% at $276.00, MRNA shares are down 1.65% at $277.36, AZN stock is down 0.53% at $56.79, and JNJ stock is down 2.06% at $169.45 during the premarket session on the last check Friday.

