Pfizer Submits Application For Approval Of COVID-19 Shot For Adolescents Aged 12 To 15
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 17, 2021 8:51am   Comments
Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTXseek complete FDA approval for their COVID-19 vaccine for adolescents ages 12 to 15. The agency had fully approved the vaccine in August for people 16 years and older.

  • The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is currently approved for emergency use by the FDA for children 5 to 15 years.
  • Pfizer is seeking approval based on data from a late-stage study of 2,228 children 12 to 15 years old who received a two-shot series of either the vaccine or a placebo.
  • Researchers found that 30 children in the placebo group developed symptomatic COVID-19, compared with no children in the vaccine group, resulting in 100% efficacy.
  • After the second dose, no significant safety concerns were observed with at least six months of safety data.
  • The dose of 30 milligrams given to adolescents is identical to that administered to people 16 years and older.
  • Price Action: PFE shares are down 3.15% at $59.32, and BNTX stock is down 2.93% at $275.38 during the premarket session on Friday's last check.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

