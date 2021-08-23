Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 Vaccine Becomes First To Receive Full FDA Approval
- The FDA has approved Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech SE's (NASDAQ: BNTX) COVID-19 vaccine, making it the first to receive full FDA approval.
- The vaccine will now be marketed as 'Comirnaty' to prevent COVID-19 infection in individuals 16 years and older.
- The vaccine continues to be available under emergency use authorization (EUA) for individuals 12 through 15 years and a booster shot for certain immunocompromised individuals.
