Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 Vaccine Becomes First To Receive Full FDA Approval
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 23, 2021 9:58am   Comments
Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 Vaccine Becomes First To Receive Full FDA Approval
  • The FDA has approved Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech SE's (NASDAQ: BNTX) COVID-19 vaccine, making it the first to receive full FDA approval.
  • The vaccine will now be marketed as 'Comirnaty' to prevent COVID-19 infection in individuals 16 years and older. 
  • The vaccine continues to be available under emergency use authorization (EUA) for individuals 12 through 15 years and a booster shot for certain immunocompromised individuals.
  • Related: FDA Approves Vaccine Booster Dose Of mRNA COVID-19 Vaccines For Small, Vulnerable Group.
  • Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar.
  • Price Action: PFE shares are up 3.73% at $50.53, and BNTX stock is up +10.20% at $384.07 during the market session on the last check Monday.
  • Image by x3 from Pixabay

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Biotech Long Ideas News Health Care FDA Top Stories Movers Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

