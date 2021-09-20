 Skip to main content

Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine Data For Kids Is Here: What You Need To Know
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 20, 2021 8:30am   Comments
Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine Data For Kids Is Here: What You Need To Know
  • Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) have announced results from one cohort from a Phase 2/3 trial evaluating its COVID-19 vaccine on a two-dose schedule (approximately 21 days apart).
  • The data from over 2,200 children aged 5 to 11 years showed a favorable safety profile and robust neutralizing antibody responses using a two-dose regimen of 10 µg, a smaller dose than the 30 µg dose used for people 12 and older. 
  • The antibody responses in the participants given 10 µg doses were comparable to those in a prior study in people 16 to 25 immunized with 30 µg doses. 
  • Further, the COVID-19 vaccine was well tolerated, with side effects generally comparable to those observed in participants 16 to 25 years of age.
  • The companies plan to submit the data to the FDA and other health regulators "as soon as possible."
  • Topline readouts for the other two age cohorts from the trial – children 2-5 years of age and 6 months to 2 years are expected in Q4 of 2021.
  • Read Next: FDA Panel Votes Against Approval Of Pfizer/BioNTech's COVID-19 Booster Shot For General Public.
  • Price Action: PFE stock is down 1.53% at $43.22, while BNTX stock is down 5.27% at $340.24 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.
  • Photo by x3 from Pixabay

