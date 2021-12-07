 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Mix & Match Pfizer, AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine With Moderna Shows Improved Immune Response
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 07, 2021 1:03pm   Comments
Share:
Mix & Match Pfizer, AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine With Moderna Shows Improved Immune Response

A British study evaluating mixing COVID-19 vaccines showed a better immune response in people after the first dose of AstraZeneca Plc (NASDAQ: AZN) or Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) / BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) shots followed by Moderna Inc's (NASDAQ: MRNA) nine weeks later.

  • AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine followed by a Moderna or Novavax Inc (NASDAQ: NVAX) shot showed higher antibodies and T-cell responses versus two doses of AstraZeneca-Oxford.
  • The study of 1,070 volunteers also found that a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine followed by a Moderna shot was better than two doses of the standard Pfizer-BioNTech course.
  • Pfizer-BioNTech followed by Novavax induced higher antibodies than the two-dose Oxford-AstraZeneca schedule, although this schedule induced lower antibody and T-cell responses than the two-dose Pfizer-BioNTech schedule.
  • According to the Oxford University study published in the Lancet medical journal, no safety concerns were raised.
  • Related Link: Johnson & Johnson Booster COVID-19 Shot Shows Encouraging Action After Pfizer/BioNTech Jab.
  • The study supports the flexible use of these vaccines in primary immunization schedules, necessary to help the rapid deployment of these vaccines, especially in low- and middle-income countries.
  • Photo by Johaehn from Pixabay

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AZN + AZNCF)

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For December 7, 2021
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Acadia Jumps On Data, vTv Shelves Psoriasis Study, More Setbacks For Merck's HIV Program, Decision Day For Daré
Ionis, AstraZeneca Ink Licensing Pact For Eplontersen In Protein Misfolding Disorder
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Higher Following Monday's Rally
Johnson & Johnson Booster COVID-19 Shot Shows Encouraging Action After Pfizer/BioNTech Jab
Valneva's COVID-19 Shot Fails As Booster In Pfizer/BioNTech Vaccinated Population
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs COVID-19 CoronavirusBiotech Government News Health Care FDA General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com