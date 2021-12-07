Mix & Match Pfizer, AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine With Moderna Shows Improved Immune Response
A British study evaluating mixing COVID-19 vaccines showed a better immune response in people after the first dose of AstraZeneca Plc (NASDAQ: AZN) or Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) / BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) shots followed by Moderna Inc's (NASDAQ: MRNA) nine weeks later.
- AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine followed by a Moderna or Novavax Inc (NASDAQ: NVAX) shot showed higher antibodies and T-cell responses versus two doses of AstraZeneca-Oxford.
- The study of 1,070 volunteers also found that a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine followed by a Moderna shot was better than two doses of the standard Pfizer-BioNTech course.
- Pfizer-BioNTech followed by Novavax induced higher antibodies than the two-dose Oxford-AstraZeneca schedule, although this schedule induced lower antibody and T-cell responses than the two-dose Pfizer-BioNTech schedule.
- According to the Oxford University study published in the Lancet medical journal, no safety concerns were raised.
- The study supports the flexible use of these vaccines in primary immunization schedules, necessary to help the rapid deployment of these vaccines, especially in low- and middle-income countries.
