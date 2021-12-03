Valneva's COVID-19 Shot Fails As Booster In Pfizer/BioNTech Vaccinated Population

Valneva SE (NASDAQ: VALN) has responded to data published from the U.K COV-Boost COVID-19 vaccine trial that investigated the reactogenicity and immunogenicity of seven different COVID-19 vaccines at different dose levels in vaccinated individuals.

All seven vaccines given in the COV-Boost study increased immunity when given as booster shots to people who had previously received two doses of AstraZeneca Plc's (NASDAQ: AZN) Vaxzevria.

(NASDAQ: AZN) Vaxzevria. The other six, but not Valneva's VLA2001, were also found to increase immunity when given to people who had been vaccinated with Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) - BioNTech SE's (NASDAQ: BNTX) Comirnaty.

(NYSE: PFE) - (NASDAQ: BNTX) Comirnaty. Valneva believes it is likely that the short interval between the second and booster shot could have adversely impacted the results for VLA2001, given that a longer interval is generally required for inactivated vaccines.

The Company has already begun generating data to inform any regulatory discussions regarding a potential booster indication for VLA2001.

The first data from existing clinical trials (homologous) are expected in the first quarter of 2022.

Additionally, Valneva is in the process of setting up a dedicated heterologous booster trial.

Valneva's trials will evaluate a booster shot provided at least six months after primary vaccination.

Juan Carlos Jaramillo, Chief Medical Officer of Valneva, said, "the setting in the study leads us to believe that COV-Boost does not allow any conclusions to be reached regarding the use of VLA2001 as a booster in a real-life setting."

Price Action: VALN shares are down 12.80% at $54.81 during the market session on the last check Friday.