Valneva Shares Soar On Securing EU COVID-19 Vaccine Deal
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 10, 2021 12:22pm   Comments
  • Valneva SE (NASDAQ: VALN) shares jumped more than 20% after winning approval from the European Commission for a deal. 
  • Over two years, the Company would supply up to 60 million VLA2001 inactivated COVID-19 vaccine candidate doses.
  • It said last month that it demonstrated efficacy "at least as good, if not better" than AstraZeneca plc's (NASDAQ: AZN) shot in a late-stage trial comparing the two, with significantly fewer adverse side effects.
  • The European Commission said the contract with Valneva allows EU member states to purchase nearly 27 million doses in 2022.
  • Member states can then make a further order of up to 33 million additional vaccines in 2023.
  • "We are grateful to the European Commission for its support and are eager to help address the ongoing pandemic," Valneva chief executive Thomas Lingelbach said in a statement.
  • VLA2001 consists of inactivated whole virus particles of SARS-CoV-2 with high S-protein density, in combination with two adjuvants, alum and Dynavax Technologies Corporation's (NASDAQ: DVAX) CpG 1018.
  • Price Action: VALN shares are up 24.9% at $50.48, while DVAX shares are up 2.07% at $16.30 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

