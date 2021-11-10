Valneva Shares Soar On Securing EU COVID-19 Vaccine Deal
- Valneva SE (NASDAQ: VALN) shares jumped more than 20% after winning approval from the European Commission for a deal.
- Over two years, the Company would supply up to 60 million VLA2001 inactivated COVID-19 vaccine candidate doses.
- It said last month that it demonstrated efficacy "at least as good, if not better" than AstraZeneca plc's (NASDAQ: AZN) shot in a late-stage trial comparing the two, with significantly fewer adverse side effects.
- The European Commission said the contract with Valneva allows EU member states to purchase nearly 27 million doses in 2022.
- Member states can then make a further order of up to 33 million additional vaccines in 2023.
- "We are grateful to the European Commission for its support and are eager to help address the ongoing pandemic," Valneva chief executive Thomas Lingelbach said in a statement.
- VLA2001 consists of inactivated whole virus particles of SARS-CoV-2 with high S-protein density, in combination with two adjuvants, alum and Dynavax Technologies Corporation's (NASDAQ: DVAX) CpG 1018.
- Price Action: VALN shares are up 24.9% at $50.48, while DVAX shares are up 2.07% at $16.30 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Biotech Government Long Ideas News Health Care Contracts Small Cap Movers