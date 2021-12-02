 Skip to main content

Vir Biotech - GSK's COVID-19 Antibody Shows Preclinical Activity Against Omicron Variant
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 02, 2021 6:20am   Comments
Vir Biotech - GSK's COVID-19 Antibody Shows Preclinical Activity Against Omicron Variant

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE: GSK) and Vir Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ: VIR) have announced an update to bioRxiv, a preprint server, with preclinical data for sotrovimab, COVID-19 targeting monoclonal antibody.

