Vir Biotech - GSK's COVID-19 Antibody Shows Preclinical Activity Against Omicron Variant
GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE: GSK) and Vir Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ: VIR) have announced an update to bioRxiv, a preprint server, with preclinical data for sotrovimab, COVID-19 targeting monoclonal antibody.
- The data demonstrated that sotrovimab retains activity against key mutations of the new Omicron SARS-CoV-2 variant, including those found in the binding site of sotrovimab.
- The companies are completing in vitro pseudo-virus testing to confirm the neutralizing activity of sotrovimab against the combination of all the Omicron mutations.
- They plan to provide an update by the end of 2021.
- Related Link: GSK, Vir's Intramuscularly-Administered Sotrovimab Shows Efficacy At Par With IV Route In COVID-19.
- Separately, Britain's drug regulator approved Xevudy (sotrovimab), the second COVID-19 antibody, after Merck & Co Inc's (NYSE: MRK) oral molnupiravir.
- The approval comes for people with mild-to-moderate COVID-19 who are at high risk of developing severe disease.
- A single dose of the monoclonal antibody was found to reduce the risk of hospitalization and death by 79%.
- Unlike molnupiravir, sotrovimab is administered by intravenous infusion over 30 minutes.
- It is approved for individuals aged 12 and above who weigh more than 40kg.
- Price Action: GSK shares are up 0.53% at $41.59, and VIR shares are up 9.62% at $51.49 during the premarket trading session on Thursday's last check.
