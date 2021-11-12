GSK, Vir's Intramuscularly-Administered Sotrovimab Shows Efficacy At Par With IV Route In COVID-19
- GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE: GSK) and Vir Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ: VIR) have announced topline data from COMET-TAIL Phase 3 trial evaluating sotrovimab delivered via Intramuscular (IM) administration compared to IV administration in high-risk COVID-19 patients.
- The trial achieved its primary endpoint, demonstrating that IM administration of sotrovimab was non-inferior to intravenous (IV) administration for the early treatment of mild-to-moderate COVID-19 up to seven days after symptom onset.
- In the IM administration (500mg) arm, there was a 2.7% rate of progression to hospitalization for more than 24 hours or death through Day 29, compared to 1.3% in the IV administration arm (500mg).
- The adjusted difference between the IM and IV arms of the trial was 1.07%.
- GSK and Vir plan to progress regulatory submissions globally, including ongoing discussions with the FDA regarding the existing Emergency Use Authorization for sotrovimab.
- Price Action: VIR stock is up 1.41% at $33.52, and GSK shares are up 0.44% at $43.42 during the market session on the last check Friday.
