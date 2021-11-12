 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

GSK, Vir's Intramuscularly-Administered Sotrovimab Shows Efficacy At Par With IV Route In COVID-19
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 12, 2021 9:37am   Comments
Share:
GSK, Vir's Intramuscularly-Administered Sotrovimab Shows Efficacy At Par With IV Route In COVID-19
  • GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE: GSK) and Vir Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ: VIR) have announced topline data from COMET-TAIL Phase 3 trial evaluating sotrovimab delivered via Intramuscular (IM) administration compared to IV administration in high-risk COVID-19 patients.
  • The trial achieved its primary endpoint, demonstrating that IM administration of sotrovimab was non-inferior to intravenous (IV) administration for the early treatment of mild-to-moderate COVID-19 up to seven days after symptom onset.
  • In the IM administration (500mg) arm, there was a 2.7% rate of progression to hospitalization for more than 24 hours or death through Day 29, compared to 1.3% in the IV administration arm (500mg). 
  • The adjusted difference between the IM and IV arms of the trial was 1.07%. 
  • GSK and Vir plan to progress regulatory submissions globally, including ongoing discussions with the FDA regarding the existing Emergency Use Authorization for sotrovimab.
  • Related Link: GSK - Vir Biotech's Sotrovimab Reduces Hospitalization, Risk Of Death In Adult COVID-19 Patients.
  • Price Action: VIR stock is up 1.41% at $33.52, and GSK shares are up 0.44% at $43.42 during the market session on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GSK + VIR)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: J&J To Spin-off Consumer Health Business, AstraZeneca Earnings, Embattled Emergent To Buy Back Shares
GlaxoSmithKline Spotlights Encouraging Data For Anemia Drug
The Week Ahead In Biotech (Nov. 7-Nov. 13): Earnings Taper Off, Multiple Conference Presentations, IPOs And More
Notable Vir Biotechnology Insider Trades $210K In Company Stock
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For November 5, 2021
The Daily Biotech Pulse: NRx's Zyesami Face Regulatory Rejection, Puma Slumps On Q3 Miss, Pfizer Has Good Tidings On Oral Antiviral COVID-19 Pill
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs COVID-19 Coronavirus Phase 3 TrialBiotech News Health Care General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com