Britain Approves First Oral COVID-19 Antiviral From Merck
- The United Kingdom Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has granted authorization to Merck & Co Inc (NYSE: MRK) and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics' molnupiravir (MK-4482) for COVID-19.
- The approval marks the first oral antiviral medicine authorized to treat mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in adults who have at least one risk factor for developing severe illness.
- In the U.K., Lagevrio is the planned trademark for molnupiravir.
- Molnupiravir application is under review in the U.S. and Europe.
- Merck is actively working to submit applications to other regulatory agencies around the world.
