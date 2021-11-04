 Skip to main content

Britain Approves First Oral COVID-19 Antiviral From Merck
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 04, 2021 6:56am   Comments
  • The United Kingdom Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has granted authorization to Merck & Co Inc (NYSE: MRK) and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics' molnupiravir (MK-4482) for COVID-19.
  • The approval marks the first oral antiviral medicine authorized to treat mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in adults who have at least one risk factor for developing severe illness. 
  • In the U.K., Lagevrio is the planned trademark for molnupiravir.
  • Molnupiravir application is under review in the U.S. and Europe.
  • Merck is actively working to submit applications to other regulatory agencies around the world.
  • Related: Merck, Ridgeback File For Emergency Use Nod For COVID-19 Antiviral.
  • Price Action: MRK shares are up 2.19% at $90.62 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

