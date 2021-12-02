Britain Agrees To New Deals For 114M Additional Moderna, Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine Doses

The British government has agreed on deals to buy 114 million more Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) / BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) and Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) COVID-19 vaccine shots. The new contracts with Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna were accelerated in light of the emergence of the new Omicron variant.

These future supply deals include access to modified vaccines, if needed, to combat Omicron and future Variants of Concern.

The deal involves an additional 60 million Moderna shots and 54 million Pfizer/BioNTech doses for next year and 2023.

"These new deals will future proof the Great British vaccination effort – which has so far delivered more than 115 million first, second, and booster jabs across the UK – and will ensure we can protect even more people in the years ahead," health minister Sajid Javid said.

So far, nearly 51 million people in Britain have received their first COVID vaccine - almost 89% of the population aged over 12, more than 46 million have had two doses, and some 18.6 million have received a booster shot.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a new target to offer all adults a vaccine booster by the end of January.

The contracts for the additional vaccines come on top of an order for 35 million Pfizer shots made in August for the second half of next year and for 60 million Novavax Inc (NASDAQ: NVAX) and 7.5 million GlaxoSmithKline Plc (NYSE: GSK) / Sanofi SA (NASDAQ: SNY) doses which are due in 2022 but are yet to be approved by the British regulator.

PFE shares are down 0.88% at $54.20, BNTX stock is down 3.52% at $332.70, and MRNA stock is down 3.98% at $298.25 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday. Photo by Daniel Schludi on Unsplash