Sanofi Adds Acne Vaccine Candidate Via Origimm Biotechnology Acquisition
Sanofi SA (NASDAQ: SNY) has agreed to buy Austrian group Origimm Biotechnology, a move that will add a potential first-in-class vaccine candidate to treat acne to its pipeline.
- Sanofi said it expects the Origimm deal to close this month without disclosing any financial details.
- "The acquisition of Origimm further broadens our vaccines research and development pipeline, with a first vaccine candidate against acne, a high medical need for millions of teenagers and adults," said Thomas Triomphe, executive vice president and global head of Sanofi Pasteur.
- The transaction will add ORI-001 to Sanofi's early-stage pipeline.
- ORI-001 is a therapeutic vaccine candidate for acne vulgaris based on recombinant proteins, which entered preliminary clinical studies in Q3 2021.
- In parallel, Sanofi is developing additional antigen versions and expects to leverage its next-generation mRNA platform in a comprehensive Phase 1/2 trial to start in 2023.
- In a separate statement, Sanofi said it confirmed its mid-term sales guidance of a mid-to-high single-digit growth for its vaccines business.
- "Of the 10 new vaccine candidates planned to enter the clinic by 2025, six will use mRNA technologies to target diseases with high unmet needs and disease burden such as chlamydia and acne," the company said.
- In September, Sanofi dropped its plans for its mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine because of the dominance achieved by BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) - Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) and Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA).
- Instead, the group will focus on efforts with GlaxoSmithKline Plc (NYSE: GSK) to bring another COVID-19 vaccine candidate.
- Price Action: SNY shares closed 0.48% higher at $47.80 on Tuesday.
