 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

FDA May Authorize Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Booster Shots For Age 16-17 Next Week: WSJ
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 30, 2021 6:11am   Comments
Share:
FDA May Authorize Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Booster Shots For Age 16-17 Next Week: WSJ

The FDA could authorize COVID-19 boosters from Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) for use in 16 and 17-year olds as soon as next week, reports Wall Street Journal, citing a person familiar with the planning.

  • The agency is planning to rapidly take action on a request by the companies to authorize boosters for 16 and 17 year-olds. 
  • Pressure has been mounting on the Biden administration to authorize boosters, especially in light of the emergence of Omicron.
  • Vaccine makers have begun racing to assess whether their shots work as well against Omicron as against other variants or whether they will need to modify the doses to target the new strain.
  • Related Link: COVID-19 Booster Shots From Moderna, Pfizer/BioNTech Score FDA Nod All Adults.
  • The FDA has authorized the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in children ages 5 to 15 years. 
  • In August, it was fully approved for individuals who are 16 years of age and older. That means some 16 and 17 year-olds were vaccinated more than six months ago, making them eligible for a booster if authorized.
  • According to the CDC, about 50% of people 12 to 17 years old have been fully vaccinated in the U.S., and about 60% of people in that demographic have had at least one dose.
  • According to researchers, 16 and 17 year olds are at lower risk of developing the severe disease if infected than older people. Still, higher numbers of teens have become sick in recent months compared with earlier in the pandemic.
  • Also See: Pfizer, BioNTech Seek Approval For COVID-19 Vaccine In Kids Aged 5-11: Reuters.
  • Price Action: PFE shares are up 1.16% at $53.01, while BNTX stock is down 6.42% at $339.25 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
  • Photo by x3 from Pixabay

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PFE + BNTX)

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Continue To Recover From Omicron Lows, Buyers Reemerge In Crypto Market
Merriam-Webster Names 'Vaccine' As 2021 Word Of The Year
Pfizer Inc.: The Winning Streak Continues
3 Pharma Stocks Morgan Stanley Says Will Be Omicron Variant Beneficiaries
Pfizer CEO Confident In Existing Antiviral, Can Deliver New Vaccine In Less Than 100 Days If Needed
What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Pfizer
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs COVID-19 Coronavirus COVID-19 VaccineBiotech News Health Care FDA General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com