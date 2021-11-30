FDA May Authorize Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Booster Shots For Age 16-17 Next Week: WSJ

The FDA could authorize COVID-19 boosters from Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) for use in 16 and 17-year olds as soon as next week, reports Wall Street Journal, citing a person familiar with the planning.

The agency is planning to rapidly take action on a request by the companies to authorize boosters for 16 and 17 year-olds.

Pressure has been mounting on the Biden administration to authorize boosters, especially in light of the emergence of Omicron.

Vaccine makers have begun racing to assess whether their shots work as well against Omicron as against other variants or whether they will need to modify the doses to target the new strain.

The FDA has authorized the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in children ages 5 to 15 years.

In August, it was fully approved for individuals who are 16 years of age and older. That means some 16 and 17 year-olds were vaccinated more than six months ago, making them eligible for a booster if authorized.

According to the CDC, about 50% of people 12 to 17 years old have been fully vaccinated in the U.S., and about 60% of people in that demographic have had at least one dose.

According to researchers, 16 and 17 year olds are at lower risk of developing the severe disease if infected than older people. Still, higher numbers of teens have become sick in recent months compared with earlier in the pandemic.

Price Action: PFE shares are up 1.16% at $53.01, while BNTX stock is down 6.42% at $339.25 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

Photo by x3 from Pixabay