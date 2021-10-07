Pfizer, BioNTech Seek Approval For COVID-19 Vaccine In Kids Aged 5-11: Reuters
- Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) have reportedly asked U.S. regulators to approve emergency use of their COVID-19 vaccine for children aged five to 11, Pfizer said in a tweet.
- The FDA has set an October 26 for outside advisers to meet and discuss the Pfizer application, Reuters reported.
- A rapid authorization could help mitigate a potential surge of cases this fall, with schools already open nationwide. The vaccine has been shown to induce a robust immune response in the target age group.
- Related Link: Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine Data For Kids Is Here: What You Need To Know.
- White House COVID-19 response coordinator Jeffrey Zients said that Pfizer/BioNTech's new vaccine for children aged five to 11 could be ready as early as November, pending approval, Reuters reporting citing CNN interview.
- Asked if he thought vaccines could begin before the U.S. Thanksgiving Day holiday at the end of November, Zients said, "Up to the FDA and CDC scientific processes, but yes it could."
- Related: After Sweden, Denmark Now Finland Stops Use of Moderna COVID-19 Jab In Young People
- Price Action: PFE stock is up 1.90% at $42.83, and MRNA stock is up 3.45% at $313.14 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
- Photo by x3 from Pixabay
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Briefs COVID-19 Coronavirus COVID-19 VaccineBiotech News Health Care FDA General