COVID-19 Booster Shots From Moderna, Pfizer/BioNTech Score FDA Nod All Adults

The FDA has authorized Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) and Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) / BioNTech SE's (NASDAQ: BNTX) COVID-19 booster shots for all U.S. adults. The agency extended the emergency use authorization of a booster dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at the 50 µg dose level to all adults aged 18 and older.

The booster dose from Pfizer is the same dosage strength as the doses in the primary series.

The approval comes about two months late, after scientists advising the FDA rejected the administration's original plans to start distributing boosters to all adults the week of September 20, citing a lack of data supporting the third dose.

"This emergency use authorization comes at a critical time as we enter the winter months and face increasing COVID-19 case counts and hospitalizations across the country," Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel said in a statement.

A U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory panel is expected to meet later today to discuss whether to recommend the booster doses for the broader population.

BNTX shares are up 2.17% at $280.01, PFE stock is up 0.55% at $51.70, and MRNA shares are up 3.68% at $260.65 during the market session on the last check Friday. Photo by Johaehn from Pixabay