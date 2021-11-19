 Skip to main content

COVID-19 Booster Shots From Moderna, Pfizer/BioNTech Score FDA Nod All Adults
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 19, 2021 11:00am   Comments
The FDA has authorized Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) and Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) / BioNTech SE's (NASDAQ: BNTX) COVID-19 booster shots for all U.S. adults. The agency extended the emergency use authorization of a booster dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at the 50 µg dose level to all adults aged 18 and older.

  • The booster dose from Pfizer is the same dosage strength as the doses in the primary series.
  • The approval comes about two months late, after scientists advising the FDA rejected the administration's original plans to start distributing boosters to all adults the week of September 20, citing a lack of data supporting the third dose. 
  • "This emergency use authorization comes at a critical time as we enter the winter months and face increasing COVID-19 case counts and hospitalizations across the country," Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel said in a statement.
  • Related Link: FDA Approves Moderna, Johnson & Johnson Booster, And 'Mix And Match' COVID-19 Shots.
  • A U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory panel is expected to meet later today to discuss whether to recommend the booster doses for the broader population.
  • Price Action: BNTX shares are up 2.17% at $280.01, PFE stock is up 0.55% at $51.70, and MRNA shares are up 3.68% at $260.65 during the market session on the last check Friday.
  • Photo by Johaehn from Pixabay

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Health Care FDA Movers Trading Ideas General

