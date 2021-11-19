COVID-19 Booster Shots From Moderna, Pfizer/BioNTech Score FDA Nod All Adults
The FDA has authorized Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) and Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) / BioNTech SE's (NASDAQ: BNTX) COVID-19 booster shots for all U.S. adults. The agency extended the emergency use authorization of a booster dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at the 50 µg dose level to all adults aged 18 and older.
- The booster dose from Pfizer is the same dosage strength as the doses in the primary series.
- The approval comes about two months late, after scientists advising the FDA rejected the administration's original plans to start distributing boosters to all adults the week of September 20, citing a lack of data supporting the third dose.
- "This emergency use authorization comes at a critical time as we enter the winter months and face increasing COVID-19 case counts and hospitalizations across the country," Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel said in a statement.
- A U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory panel is expected to meet later today to discuss whether to recommend the booster doses for the broader population.
