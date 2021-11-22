EU Says Decision On J&J COVID-19 Booster Shot Expected 'Within Weeks'
The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said it was evaluating data on booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine by Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ).
- The CHMP will recommend whether updates to the product information are appropriate. The outcome of this evaluation is expected within weeks, unless supplementary information is needed, and will be communicated by EMA.
- The approval sought is to use a booster dose of the single-shot vaccine, COVID-19 Vaccine Janssen, to be given at least two months after the first dose to people aged 18 years and older.
- The European Union has so far given mRNA vaccines from the Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) - BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) alliance and Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) the go-ahead as a third booster dose at least six months after a standard two-shot course.
- It is also considering AstraZeneca Plc's (NASDAQ: AZN) booster doses.
