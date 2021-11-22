 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

EU Says Decision On J&J COVID-19 Booster Shot Expected 'Within Weeks'
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 22, 2021 12:40pm   Comments
Share:
EU Says Decision On J&J COVID-19 Booster Shot Expected 'Within Weeks'

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said it was evaluating data on booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine by Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ).

  • The CHMP will recommend whether updates to the product information are appropriate. The outcome of this evaluation is expected within weeks, unless supplementary information is needed, and will be communicated by EMA.
  • The approval sought is to use a booster dose of the single-shot vaccine, COVID-19 Vaccine Janssen, to be given at least two months after the first dose to people aged 18 years and older.
  • The European Union has so far given mRNA vaccines from the Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) - BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) alliance and Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) the go-ahead as a third booster dose at least six months after a standard two-shot course. 
  • It is also considering AstraZeneca Plc's (NASDAQ: AZN) booster doses.
  • Related Link: COVID-19 Booster Shots From Moderna, Pfizer/BioNTech Score FDA Nod All Adults.
  • Price Action: JNJ shares are down 0.75% at $161.67 during the market session on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (JNJ + PFE)

Check Out What Whales Are Doing With JNJ
Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 Vaccine Shows 100% Effectiveness In Long Term Analysis In Adolescents
The Week Ahead In Biotech (Nov. 21-Nov. 27): Takeda, Aadi, Fennec FDA Decisions, Earnings In The Spotlight In Holiday-Shortened Week
COVID-19 Booster Shots From Moderna, Pfizer/BioNTech Score FDA Nod All Adults
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For November 19, 2021
Skipping Eye Exams Linked to Nearly 6 Million Cases of Preventable Vision Loss, According to Vision Care Experts
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs COVID-19 Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine European Medicines AgencyBiotech News Health Care General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com