Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 Booster Study Shows Robust Efficacy
- Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) announced topline results from a Phase 3 trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of a 30-µg booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine.
- Data from a large study showed that the booster dose restored efficacy to 95.6% against the virus, including the Delta variant.
- The companies said the trial was not peer-reviewed, tested 10,000 participants aged 16 and older, and found that the booster shot had a favorable safety profile.
- There were 5 cases of COVID-19 in the boosted group and 109 cases in the non-boosted group during the study period.
- The Companies said that the median time between the second dose and the booster shot or the placebo in the study was around 11 months.
- The median age of the participants was 53 years, with 55.5% of participants between 16 and 55 years, and 23.3% at 65 years or older.
